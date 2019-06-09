RALEIGH, N.C. — President Donald Trump is thinking of North Carolina Thursday night as Dorian closes in on the coast. The Category 2 storm is expected to hit the Outer Banks area and Wilmington.Trump tweeted his support around 7:50 p.m. as Dorian is barreling up the coast.

Trump says in the tweet: "Just talked to Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian ominously comes up the East Coast. We are monitoring it at the @WhiteHouse, ready to assist via our great team over at @FEMA, who are already on site. We are with you all the way North Carolina. BE SAFE!"

The President heavily criticized Gov. Cooper in a tweet several weeks ago after Cooper vetoed an immigration bill.

The hurricane is blamed for more than a dozen tornadoes that hit the Carolinas early Thursday morning. Emerald Isle was hit hard. No injuries have been reported.

Trump is scheduled to host a rally in Fayetteville in just a few days, Monday, September 9.

