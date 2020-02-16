PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump is mixing reelection business with pleasure during a weekend stop at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump attended a fundraiser expected to raise $10 million for his campaign and the Republican National Committee.

The event is believed to be his most expensive fundraiser ever, with invitations going to donors who gave $580,600 per couple. That's according to The Washington Post, which obtained an invitation to the event being held at the Palm Beach estate of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz.

Pro-Trump groups have been shattering fundraising records on the path toward a goal of raising $1 billion this election cycle.

NPR reported on January 31 that Trump fundraised over $143 million for his presidential campaign. Democrats Steyer and Bloomberg topped the fundraising total with over $200 million raised.

Trump's stop at his Mar-a-Lago hotel took place before he kicks off NASCAR's biggest race, the Daytona 500, by saying, "drivers, start your engines" on Sunday.

Trump is the second president to attend the Daytona 500. George W. Bush attended the race in 2004. However, he is the first president to be given the honorary role of grand marshal.

The Daytona 500 is the iconic 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season-opener. NASCAR claims it's the most prestigious and important race which has happened annually since 1982.