WASHINGTON — President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were welcomed as they entered the field of the New Orleans Mercedes-Benz Superdome Monday with chants of "four more years," the Associated Press reported. The crowd, largely full of LSU fans wearing purple and gold, also reportedly chanted "USA, USA." Plenty of orange clad Clemson fans were also seen in the crowds.



The president and first lady were there to watch number 1 ranked team LSU play against number 3 ranked Clemson. The game is being played just a 90 minute drive from LSU's campus. President Trump hosted many of Clemson's players and coaches in January of last year at the White House after they won the 2018 national championship, the Associated Press points out.

The president and first lady were joined at the game by fellow Republicans, U.S. senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk off the field after the national anthem before the beginning of the College Football Playoff National Championship game between LSU and Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

President Trump has adopted a strategy of putting some focus on sporting events to gain attention during his campaign for a second term as president of the United States. As the New York Times reports, President Trump's re-election campaign announced that it has reserved a 60 second television ad spot during the upcoming 2020 Superbowl.

Spokesperson for the Trump campaign,Tim Murtaugh, was quoted in the Times saying, “President Trump made the unprecedented decision to keep the campaign open following his first election, which allows us to do things like buying a Super Bowl ad,”

Trump's campaign will reportedly pay about $10 million dollars for that ad time.