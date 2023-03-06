Twitter at least partially down, external links lead to error page

There has been no word from Twitter's official account about the outage.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Twitter appears to be at least partially down for many users Monday, with several portions of the site failing to load and instead giving error messages. It's unclear how widespread the problem is or how much of the platform is affected.

"Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now," Twitter's official support account said in a post just after noon Eastern. "We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed."

For some users, attempts to reach the site's home page return an error message on a white, blank screen:

{"errors":[{"message":"Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information","code":467}]}

The link provided in the error message is the same.

For users who are able to access the site, including those on mobile devices using the Twitter app, clicking external links appears to be broken as well. Clicking any external link leads to the same error message seen by other users. Clicking on a user's handle in a tweet or a hashtag appears to work correctly.

It's unclear what's causing the error, but owner Elon Musk has floated possible plans to restrict or sell access to the site's API.