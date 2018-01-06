An Uber driver fatally shot a passenger while the two were in a vehicle on an interstate in Denver.

Michael Hancock, 29, has been arrested for first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Denver police department spokesman Sonny Jackson says preliminary information points to a conflict between the driver and passenger. He says shots were fired by the driver on Interstate 25 shortly before 3 a.m Friday.

The subsequent police investigation snarled morning rush-hour traffic through Denver. I-25 is the primary north-south route through the city, and the closure of the southbound lanes until 8 a.m. Denver time forced drivers to battle heavy traffic through residential areas and the University of Denver campus, backing up vehicles into neighborhoods as commuters sought alternate routes.

"This is very preliminary, but it appears there was an Uber driver and his passenger got into a conflict inside his vehicle, shots were exchanged, shots were fired and the passenger it appears was shot," Denver Police spokesperson Sonny Jackson told KUSA-TV in Denver.

While police said the driver worked for Uber, they could not confirm whether he was working at the time of the shooting.

The driver and victim were transported to hospitals. Jackson says the victim was pronounced dead, and the driver has been treated and released.

"We do know this person was an Uber driver. We’re going to determine if he was actually on a ride when this happened. We’re going to determine what the relationship was between what appears to be a passenger and a driver prior to this particular ride," Jackson told KUSA-TV. "That’s the one thing I would stress anyone that was on the highway at this time ….if they saw a conflict going on inside this vehicle please let us know."

Hancock’s mother, Stephanie Hancock told Denver television station KUSA, he has been working for Uber for a couple of years to make extra money. He also works at a youth group home as a counselor, she said.

“He’s a husband, a father, a college student. He works two jobs,” Stephanie Hancock told 9NEWS. “It’s a terrible, terrible thing that happened. We don’t know anything else.”

She added that the driver is still going to college, but declined to name the school. His parents also told 9NEWS that he had a conceal and carry permit from his days of working as a security guard.

“He’s a great dad,” added his father Michael Hancock Sr. (This is not Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.)

In a statement to USA TODAY, Uber said, “We are all deeply troubled by the events in Denver today. Our thoughts are with the families of those involved, and we will continue working closely with police.”

This is just the latest troublesome incident for the ride-hailing company in Denver and the state of Colorado. In April, Denver law professor Nancy Leong fired off a series of tweets describing how her Uber driver told her he was going to take her to a hotel instead of the Denver International Airport. At a stop light, she said she screamed and pounded on the vehicle windows until nearby construction workers noticed and the driver then unlocked the doors and Leong got out.

Last year, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission fined Uber $8.9 million after regulators found 57 Uber drivers over the previous year and a half were on the job despite having felony convictions, major moving violations or were driving with a suspended, revoked or cancelled driver's license.

The commission in April reduced the fine to $4.5 million after some violations were dismissed and a judge has not ruled on Uber's petition that the commission exceeded its authority with the penalty.

The Associated Press and KUSA contributed to this article.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM