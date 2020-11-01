WASHINGTON — The Duchess of Sussex has signed a deal to work with Disney to do voiceover work, according to UK newspaper The Times. In exchange for her work, a donation to the wildlife charity Elephants Without Borders will be made. The organization works to protect animals from poaching.

As The Times reports, the couple has been accused of using the royal brand for personal gain. One report stated that before Christmas, senior members of the royal family were discussing accusations that Harry and Meghan had already signed deals, or a deal, with "firms including Disney."

AP

In a recent statement from the royal couple the two expressed their desire to become monetarily self-sufficient saying they want to “work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Earlier reporting, again by The Times, reveled how fellow American actor George Clooney stood up for the Duchess of Sussex claiming that Meghan Markle was being "pursued and vilified and chased" in similar fashion to the late Princess Diana. At the start of the year, Harry and Meghan shocked the world and the family they are a part of, by releasing a statement that said they plan to step down from their senior roles in the royal family.