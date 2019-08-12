Ukraine's president sits down Monday for peace talks in Paris with Russian President Vladimir Putin in their first face-to-face meeting, and the stakes could not be higher. More than five years of fighting in eastern Ukraine between government troops and Moscow-backed separatists has killed more than 14,000 people, and a cease-fire has remained elusive. The Ukrainian president has made ending the conflict a priority. but he is a political novice going up against the veteran Kremlin leader in what appears to be a less-advantageous position.
Ukraine-Russia peace talks