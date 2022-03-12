Here's how you can help the people of Ukraine by eating at Amélie's

Each macaron is $2.45. They’ll be on sale all month with 100% of the proceeds going to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 5,000 miles away from Charlotte, a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Ukraine.

Millions of people were pushed out of their homes as Russian troops continues to invade. And many people have been wondering how they can help.

A Charlotte staple, Amélie's French Bakery & Café, found a unique, and delicious way, to do their part.

“We worked all weekend on trying to get the colors just right and i think we were pretty successful," Frank Reed, CEO of Amélie's, said.

As the crisis in Ukraine continues, thousands of miles away, bakers at Amelie's in NoDa are assembling hundreds of blue and yellow macarons, to match the flag of Ukraine.

"Everybody including the folks at amelies are appalled and trying to think of something they can do," Reed said. "And this is just a small gesture by a small company trying to help in any way we can.”

The bright colors stand out in the case, hoping to catch the attention of as many customers as possible.

“It’s a vanilla filling," Reed said. "We went with the taste that we assumed the most number of people would like and vanilla is certainly one of them”

Each macaron is $2.45. They’ll be on sale all month with 100% of the proceeds going to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

“It's amazing we’ve been selling them quite quickly," Reed said. "We’ve even had a company that’s already ordered 100 of them. I think people are all looking for their way they can connect with the poor folks in Ukraine.”

