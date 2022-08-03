'Spread a little bit of love' | Charlotte-area businesses host fundraising events to help Ukraine

The proceeds collected will be donated to humanitarian groups that support refugees in need.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking for a meal or a drink this week, you may want to consider buying from some Charlotte-area businesses where you can give back to Ukraine simply through your purchase.

Michal Bay, owner of Barcelona Burger and Beer Garden as well as Alino Pizzeria in Mooresville, decided to create a two-night event Tuesday and Wednesday to help support Ukraine. Revenues collected both nights will then be matched by the restaurant and donated.

“It’s a drop in the ocean, but it has a lot of positive reaction and that’s why we are busier than usual," Bay said.

In Charlotte, at Brewers at 4001 Yancey, this Thursday night is designated as Beers for Ukraine.

"We’re going to be donating $3 per beer sold to the CARE organization and we’ll also have the option for guests to donate additional amounts if they chose to," general manager Alex Osterhoudt said.

Brewers at 4001 Yancey houses four different breweries, offers 40 different beers on tap, but the manager said they operate with one common purpose.

“We’re very fortunate to be in the position that we are to do some really good with it," Osterhoudt said.

But outside of food and beverages, Alice Jules Coffee House in Monroe is also doing its part to support Ukraine by sharing packs of sunflower seeds as a symbol of the Ukrainian national flower.

“I thought let’s just buy some packs of sunflower seeds and maybe we can spread a little bit of love, hope and compassion,” owner Kent Millsaps said.

In addition to planting the seeds, Millsaps also hopes people will pray for Ukraine as well.