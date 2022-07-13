Charlotte chef visits Poland to help feed Ukrainian refugees

Robert "Ernie" Adler traded in his barbecue skills for sandwich-making in helping feed thousands of refugees.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, a Charlotte chef is doing his part to help feed the millions of refugees fleeing the war-torn country.

Robert "Ernie" Adler, owner of Ernie's BBQ, had always had a fascination with current events and Eastern Europe.

"I was actually a Russian major and Soviet studies and Russian language with the eventual goal of essentially becoming a spy," Adler said.

The footage on television encouraged Adler to take action to help feed the thousands of people leaving Ukraine every day.

"When the war broke out, it touched me in a way that I hadn't been touched before," Adler said. "I thought, what can I do to help?"

Adler decided to help World Central Kitchen in their efforts to feed Ukrainian refugees fleeing the country.

Founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres in 2010, World Central Kitchen is a nonprofit dedicated to providing food immediately following disasters around the world. The organization is always looking for more volunteers and donations to support its mission.

After convincing his family, Adler packed his bags and made the nearly 5,000-mile journey to the Poland-Ukraine border.

He was then joined by dozens of volunteers working to provide relief for people who have lost so much.

Adler stayed in Poland for a week working with a team to make between 4,000 and 5,000 paninis every day.

He documented his trip through a blog and raised $15,000 in the process.

"It was very heartwarming to see that people around the world are all committed to helping the Ukrainian people," Adler said.

Adler said it was emotional to hear just how much the Ukrainian people had left behind.

"One night, a woman probably about 40 or so came up to me," Adler said. "She says, 'Thank you for being here. I've lost everything. My house is gone. My family's gone, my neighborhoods gone. And thank you for being here to feed us.'"

Adler added that the power of food forms a connection that lasts a lifetime.