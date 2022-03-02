Charlotte community effort collecting supplies to help support those in Ukraine

Volunteers say they are in need of food, clothes and medical aid in addition to monetary donations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several days into the violent conflict happening in Ukraine, many Ukrainians living in Charlotte say they are turning their heartbreak into action by helping those back home.

Support Ukraine Charlotte Facebook group has worked to bring dozens of volunteers together to help collect, sort and package supplies including food, clothes and medical aid that will then be sent to those in Ukraine and the surrounding areas.

WCNC Charlotte was told the supplies will not only benefit families but civilian fighters too.

“Volunteers, territory army organized by just people trying to protect their own country and they need help," volunteer Lyudmyla Rekut said.

Many who are now offering their help say the impact although thousands of miles away is still very personal so they want to do whatever they can.

“It’s just completely devastating like a bad dream," Sergiy Mysyk said. “All of us are very emotional and bonding together here to help each other and help the families in need back home.”

Maryia Stetsyna said that includes her father and brother who remain in Ukraine.

“I was talking to them two days ago and my dad is like, 'I have to go to the bomb shelter the siren went off,'" Stetsyna said. "It's devastating."

In addition to the supplies collected the group says they also managed to gather more than $10,000 in donations in just 2 days.

“Putin started the war he thought he was fighting Ukrainians in Ukraine, but actually he’s fighting with each of us," Stetsyna said. "I know he won't stop, but we won't stop either."

By scanning this QR code you can donate directly to support Ukraine.