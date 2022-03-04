People across Charlotte come together to support Ukraine during rally at Romare Bearden Park

The rally comes the same day Ukrainian officials accused Russia of massacring citizens outside of Kyiv.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People across Charlotte are continuing to show support for Ukraine after the country was invaded by Russia in February.

Several people were at Romare Bearden Park on Sunday for a rally, showing solidarity for Ukrainians.



"It's great to see the support. We need the support ... Ukraine needs the support," attendee Sergiy Mysyk said. "There's some small victories in the battlefield now but Ukraine will need this support for many many years."

Ukrainian authorities accused the departing forces on Sunday of committing war crimes and leaving behind a “scene from a horror movie.”

According to a report from the Associated Press, Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said the bodies of 410 civilians have been found in Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces.

People across the Charlotte area have offered support in different ways ever since the invasion started.

Another rally for Ukraine was held in the Lake Wylie community. People were able to gather together for a candlelight vigil to show support for the country.

