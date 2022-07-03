There is a big push for companies to stop doing business in Russia, and Atlanta's Coca-Cola is on the list.

ATLANTA — The hashtags #BoycottPepsi and #BoycottCocaCola are now trending on Twitter amid a public outcry for the Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Company to make a change. The company is one of many American corporations being pushed to halt business with Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine and their reported war crimes against its people.

"Over the last few days, everybody at Coca-Cola has been following the news from Ukraine with heavy hearts," the company said in a statement last week. "Our thoughts are with those affected."

Last week, Coca-Cola committed €1 million to support the Red Cross' operations in Ukraine. The company spent an additional €550,000 to support Red Cross organizations across Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

"Our focus is on our people and supporting humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine and the region." The company said. "Our actions are coordinated with our bottling partner, Coca-Cola HBC. Together, our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our employees and their families. We remain in constant contact and are doing everything we can to support them and our communities."