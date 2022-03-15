A group in Davidson says the bracelets and ribbons are a small way to raise money for relief in Ukraine as Russia's attacks continue.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — A group in Davidson is turning to crafts in an effort to raise money for people suffering because of the war in Ukraine.

The initiative started as a way for people with Ukrainian connections to help others less fortunate during Russia's invasion.

"What's happening in Ukraine is not just a problem there," Miki Kato-Starr said. "I feel that we are all connected."

For some Davidson residents, the conflict in Ukraine is made worse by friends and family who can't get out. Many of them, like Aimee Symington's husband, have loved ones trapped in the country.

"He has a relative who is a pediatrician, who stayed behind and is helping children who are being hurt in this war," Symington said.

Using blue and yellow beads to represent the Ukrainian flag, the group is working together to make bracelets and ribbons. All of the money raised will go directly to relief efforts in Ukraine.

"We feel like we need to do something," Symington said. "We have to take action and this is a way that we can do something small. We want people to have something on them that helps them to think about Ukraine and help keep them top of mind."

The crafts are being distributed and sold at rallies, as well as local businesses in Davidson. So far, the group has raised about $5,000 and is planning a virtual auction to raise even more money for Ukraine.