Davidson neighbors host dinner in support of Ukrainian refugees

The gathering was a chance for the community and refugees to meet, connect and develop a sense of welcoming.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — It's been months since the crisis in Ukraine first began. Now those refugees who fled for safety are adjusting to a new normal across the greater Charlotte area. But a chance to connect with others like them is key.

A family in Davidson opened their home Wednesday night for a dinner complete with traditional Ukrainian foods and a chance for community members and refugees to all connect with one another.

They all agree the need to help Ukrainians both here and abroad is a priority. Iryna Sizikova is one of the Ukrainian refugees who escaped the country with her son, but she said her husband was forced to stay behind and fight.

Now the two of them adjusting to a new normal living in Davidson.

“There’s so many uncertainties," Sizikova said. "We don’t know how it goes. We were all hoping to go back home in two weeks... It’s quite stressful, to be honest, but thanks to American people we feel very good here.”

Some of those helpful American people include Robert and Nancy Vendley. The couple visited Poland back in May to offer their assistance to those Ukrainian refugees in need.

“I do believe that the Ukrainian people are very united and want to get their homeland back so it’s important that we continue to support them," Robert Vendley said.

But the couple didn't offer that support all on their own. In less than a week they managed to collect $14,000 from community donations.

“The intent was what can we do, how can we help," Nancy Vendley said. "Then this sort of incredible amount of money just kept flowing in."

During the dinner, some of the refugees expressed their gratitude.

“I rejoice that kindness is not dead in this world," one Ukrainian refugee shared.

They also expressed their excitement to join with other refugees who share similar experiences in this new home away from home.

“We’ve met all these people and want to stay connected and we also try to help each other," Sizikova said.