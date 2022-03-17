x
Ukraine

SC police department donating bullet proof vests to citizens in Ukraine

The vests will be collected for later delivery to Ukrainian citizens.
Credit: Forest Acres Police Department
Lt. Smyrl was honored to deliver these Forest Acres Police Department vests.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Bullet proof vests that are no longer being used by the Forest Acres Police department are bound for Ukraine. 

The South Carolina Police Chief Association is spearheading the effort asking police departments in South Carolina for vests that are older and not being used. 

Credit: Forest Acres Police
Forest Acres Police Department is giving bullet proof vests to citizens in Ukraine

“I want to thank the South Carolina Police Chief Association for organizing this. Hopefully our vests will protect some Ukrainian citizens and save some lives, ” said Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson. 

