North Carolina man travels to Ukraine-Poland border to distribute school supplies to children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the number of refugees leaving Ukraine is now up to 3.5 million, people from all over the world want to help.

That includes a businessman from Gaston County concerned about their well-being -- especially for children.

Joe Lenihan first spoke with WCNC Charlotte on March 13, 10 days before his departure to Poland. However, after landing in Europe early this week, he hit a snag since he did not get tested for COVID-19 before leaving the United States.

After testing negative on-site, he was cleared to land in Warsaw, Poland.

Lenihan was able to pass some school supply kits at Warsaw Central Station as well as assess the processing of refugees.

"When I hand out the packets to the kids and the mothers, there's elated joy and they're very grateful but there's very little communication," Lenihan said. "I wish I could have more."

With a car full of supply kits, Lenihan remains determined to do what he can for the two weeks he's there.

"So far, I've been able to distribute probably over 200 of the supply kits to the kids, mostly at the train stations," he said.

Lenihan said his next step is to connect with the Jesuit Refugee Service in Poland and head to another point at the border of Poland and Ukraine.