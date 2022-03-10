Cawthorn, a North Carolina Republican, told supporters he thought Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a "thug," a comment that runs counter to most Republicans' view of him.

RALEIGH, N.C. — U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina told supporters he thought Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a "thug"—a comment that runs counter to the overwhelming share of Republicans with a favorable view of the leader fending off a military invasion from Russia.

"Remember that Zelenskyy is a thug," Cawthorn said in a video obtained by WRAL. "Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies."

The congressman's spokesman, Luke Ball, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the video. It was unclear where the video was taken. Cawthorn had a number of events in the state over the weekend.

