As a mother of 3 children visited her father in Ukraine, who she said was nearing the end of his life, war erupted in the country. Now, she and her children are home

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee mother and her children traveled to Ukraine several weeks ago, hoping to visit her father before he passed away. He died the day Russia started invading.

"We spent a very nice time with my daddy," said Veronika Zawada, a Maryville mother who is now safely back home. "It's sad to think about that, but at the same time, he could see his grandchildren. We could hug each other."

She said her father passed away while he held her hand. WBIR originally reported on the family on March 1, as Zawada's husband worked to help them leave the country.

"I closed his eyes and life stopped for me because was the worst moment of my life," she said. "My daddy died and the war started, and everything happened in one moment."

She said she is relieved to be reunited with her husband after having to make a frightening journey out of her home country. She said Ukrainian and Polish people helped her and her three children leave the country and escape a war that has claimed hundreds of lives.

"It was amazing how people in such difficult situations can pull together," Zawada said.

She shared an image of her loved ones, who she said were set to leave right after them. For a while, she said war did not feel possible in Ukraine — until the bombing started. As she drove by apartment buildings and cities, she said she saw the effects the Russian invasion has had.

"It was one of the most hopeless moments [for me] because you don't know in which direction you should go and I have three children, and I am responsible for their lives and their safety," she said. "My friends, my parents, my relatives are leaving and I was thinking, 'It's impossible.' You cannot imagine the war."

Zawada said she had a plan in place in case war broke out, but did not expect to use it. Soon, she said she lost power, food and internet access while still in Ukraine. So, she wasn't able to follow her original plan.

Instead, she said she relied on her faith in God to help her get out of the country. And she said she is thankful for the help of the people who led her out of the country.