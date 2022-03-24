North Carolina man donating his airline miles to help Ukrainian refugees

In the month since he put the word out, people have donated 9 million miles, allowing even more Ukrainians to escape the bombs and bullets.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The outpouring of support for Ukrainian families from around the world is impressive.

We recently learned about a number of refugees offered safe passage to Charlotte because of the efforts of a North Carolina man.

"MG" is known for his family's grand Christmas lights display in Apex, North Carolina. He said that it draws hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

So with that popularity, he started a Facebook page, and then the crisis in Ukraine happened.



"I woke up the next morning, I'm like, 'okay, so this is going to be a very challenged situation, how can we make a difference,'" MG said. "So I put a message out there thinking, you know, it might be a few people that reach out meet the needs of help with flights. Little did I know that this was just going to go global."

MG said within an hour of that first post, he was getting messages from people who knew families who needed help with tickets. The frequent traveler himself immediately invited other business people to donate their unused frequent flyer miles.

"I have brought in quite a few families to charlotte," MG said. "One was just a couple of days ago."



To show you how far miles can go, MG posted to Facebook that a one-way flight from Poland to Raleigh-Durham Airport would cost over $1,700 this Friday. With 30,000 miles, the ticket is knocked down to just over $90.

"That's something that we cherish forever, the fact that a stranger from 9,100 miles away from Apex, North Carolina reached out there in Poland, flew them to San Francisco or Charlotte or any city or any country for that matter, is powerful," MG said.

MG said he's talked with several major airlines about extending dates on expiring miles. In the month since he put the word out, people have donated 9 million miles, allowing even more Ukrainians to escape the bombs and bullets.

To get in touch with MG, email ukrainehumanitarianflights@gmail.com. Or go to his FB page: MG's vision & lights on holt Road.

