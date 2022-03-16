NC man's efforts to help Ukrainians leads to friendship

A North Carolina man is helping share the story of a Ukrainian he befriended after renting an Airbnb.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What started off as a way to support a Ukrainian father ended in a newfound friendship between Eric Westrom and Dmytro Tyshchenko. Now, both are dedicated to spreading awareness of the struggles of Ukrainians during the Russian invasion.

'I was surprised'

Residing in Durham, N.C., Westrom decided to show his support for Ukraine in a big way: through an Airbnb rental. During the summer seasons in Ukraine, Tyshchenko rents out his apartment. He was taken by surprise when he realized Westrom was not actually visiting the country.

"I was surprised -- because actually, my apartment, people stay in my apartment just at summertime," Tyshchenko said. "My question was, 'Why my apartment?' And Eric explained to me that he just wants to support Ukraine."

On Wednesday, Tyshchenko spoke with WCNC Charlotte about his experience thus far. When the invasion began, Tyshchenko decided to evacuate his wife and children to the border of Moldova for safety, but decided to head back to Odesa, Ukraine, to support his country.

Although Russian troops have not reached Odesa, Tyshchenko knows they will be there soon. Even with the tragedy, he believes the invasion has united the country and all Ukrainian people.

In a statement, he said, "I'm looking for all possible ways to help our people and our army now----and help everyone who's fighting against Putin."

Tyshchenko said that it's not difficult to find people in need due to the app, Telegram. He tries to do whatever he can at any given moment to help.

'I was ready for this'

According to Tyshchenko, Ukrainians were not surprised by Russia's invasion.

"In fact, you need to realize that here in the Ukraine, everyone knew that invasion would take place," Tyshchenko said.

It wasn't a matter of if, but when, he said. So, when people ask Tyshchenko if he was prepared, he stated, "I was ready for this."

Despite everything, Tyshchenko and his parents are finding ways to smile through it all. By making jokes and spending quality time together, the days don't seem as bad. But that does not stop Tyshchenko's mother from shedding tears about what is happening in their country.

The big question remains: How can we help? Raising awareness is key, according to Tyshchenko

"First of all, and the most important --- is to spread awareness to talk about it as much as possible and spread the word," he said.

'Help us in the way that will help us best'

Tyshchenko showed his appreciation for Westrom and his willingness to help Ukrainians not only financially, but socially through platforms such as Facebook.

"What really impressed me is that it's not only about having sent the money for him, but when he asked what can really be done to help, and I told him that spreading the information was the most important thing -- is really working hard every day to do just that, to help us in the way that will help us best," Tyshchenko said.

As the invasion continues, it's important for many to tell the stories of Ukrainians. Eric Westrom is among many others working hard to support those suffering from such destruction.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts