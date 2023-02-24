Organizers fundraise to buy ambulance for Ukraine as war hits 1 year mark

The goal is to raise about $21,000 to cover the costs of the ambulance, getting it shipped overseas, fuel and repairs.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Feb. 24 marks one year since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since the war started there has been an outpouring of support throughout communities across the Carolinas, including in Davidson -- a town some Ukrainian refugees now call home.

Friday night, people are coming together at Davidson College to fundraise for medical equipment for the country.

Organizers said this event is not only to bring awareness about this devastating war but also to emphasize the resilience of the Ukrainian people and hope for the country as they continue the long fight.

Amanda Ewington is the co-organizer for the "Reflecting on a year of Resilience, Together for Ukraine and Democracy" fundraiser.

"It’s not just about the horrors ... and they are real ... that have unfolded in Ukraine this past year, but here they still are a year later: Defiant, fighting, and courageous,” Ewington said.

The war has led to tens of thousands of deaths, forced millions to flee their homes and destroyed entire cities.

“It’s absolutely horrible,” Ewington said. “I understand that sometimes we talk about compassion fatigue and people get used to seeing the same story on the news… but we should be shocked and we should remain shocked."

A Ukrainian flag hangs on a pole at Davidson College to show solidarity for the country. Ewington said it's been there since the war started.

On the anniversary of the start of the war, organizers with the support of the community are now raising money to buy a Humvee military ambulance.

“We hear a lot in the United States and about the aid we are giving for weapons frankly but they are also in dire need of medical equipment including these ambulances... these really rugged ambulances to get into rural areas,” she explained.

The goal is to raise about $21,000 to cover the costs of the ambulance, getting it shipped overseas, fuel and repairs. If the fundraising falls short. A civilian ambulance is the next choice. That costs about $15,000.

The ticketed event will include a silent art auction, bracelets on sale for donations, Ukrainian food, and musical performances.

Ukrainians there will also share their wartime experiences.

“We will have with us tonight a lot of Ukraine Americans but also a lot of refugees who are living in Davidson and the nearby Charlotte area," Ewington said. "I think just putting the human face to that and not getting in the idea that this is just statistics. I hope that people feel that and that resonates with them about just the human toll of this war."

Organizers expect at least 200 people here at the event. They say they will continue to stand with Ukraine and support relief efforts.