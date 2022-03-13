'I wanted to be a part of it' | Gastonia business owner traveling to eastern Europe to help Ukrainian children

A Gastonia businessman is planning his first trip of many to help families and children fleeing chaos in their country.

GASTONIA, N.C. — As the turmoil in Ukraine forces families to seek refuge in other countries, people in the U.S., including the Carolinas, want to do what they can to help.

That includes Joe Lenihan, the owner of the Loray Mill in Gastonia.

He says it became increasingly more difficult to watch the images on television.

Lenihan reached out to multiple organizations but his undertaking will be on his own.

"The worldwide response to this humanitarian crisis is epic. It's huge. So, they're not taking any bodies," he explained. "But I didn't just want to give money this time. I wanted to go. I wanted to be a part of it."

Lenihan booked a ticket for Sunday, March 20, to Warsaw, Poland and plans to travel to the Ukrainian border.

There, he's planning to distribute 1,000 units of school supplies including crayons, coloring books and playing cards.

"I said, 'you know what? Look at those kids. How do we, the mental health, how do we change that?' These poor kids are uprooted. So, let's do something for them," Lenihan said.

He added a $15 donation will go a long way to help put supply kits together.

Lenihan started a Go Fund Me page which has raised $12,000 so far.

