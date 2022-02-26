Crowd rallies to support Ukraine outside South Carolina State House

Dozens of people filled the State House grounds in support of Ukraine while hoping to spread a message to 'Stop War'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dozens of people wearing yellow and blue filled the grounds alongside the State House on Saturday, some of them waving flags of the same colors to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

As people came out to support the sovereign country, signs were on display, and hearts were filled with hope - but also fear.

Ivanna Babych, an attendee described the emotions she felt when she found out her homeland was being attacked.

"I was destroyed, I was destroyed, destroyed, destroyed, ten times destroyed," she said. "My soul doesn't want to sleep, I just did not expect nothing because it was normal day for me."

Babych, who was born in Ukraine but now lives here in America, said she was devastated when she discovered what was happening. And she wasn't alone at the rally as many people came out in support and drivers blew their horns as they passed by.

Yn Lynansky is another former Ukraine resident who attended the rally. He was born in the capital of Kyiv.

"I still have relatives in Ukraine and everybody is literally in shock because there is no logic behind it and sensibility," Lyansky said. "There is no positive outcome for anyone involved and that is the most disheartening part."

Lyansky is not the only one with family still there. Olena Brown spoke about her concern for those now facing the invasion.

"I have family about one and half hours from Kyiv going south," she said. "I have my mom, my sister, my sister's child, my sister's husband fighting there on the front lines."

"Of course, I want more because of course I want to see my sister one more time," Brown added.

It was a moment that left her speechless missing her loved ones.

Babych, however, has recognized that support in South Carolina has been strong from many in the area as well.

"We have people from different nationalities here like the Georgia, the Russia, also we have Indian people, a lot of our friends here, Americans here, this nation I love and respect them," she said.