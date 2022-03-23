The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office has 75 out-of-date ballistic body armor vests ready to send to Ukraine.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — As attacks in Ukraine continue, there's a local push to help in a rather unique way. A Triad sheriff wants to donate some of his outdated law enforcement gear to people in Ukraine.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office has 75 out-of-date ballistic body armor vests ready to send to Ukraine. Normally, they'd be thrown out or stuffed in a storage closet. That's why Sheriff Sam Page wants to get the ball rolling on this project in hopes of saving lives.

"This may be something that saves someone's life," Page said.

Stacks of used Rockingham County vests just sit. They've aged out, so they can't be used by the department, but they could be used 5,000 miles away, by people who need them.

"I see this as an opportunity to take something that is not gonna be used anymore and put it to good use," Page said.

Page said he saw a Colorado law enforcement agency collect and donate body armor to Ukrainians to protect themselves.

"I said, you know, we ought to look at that in North Carolina," Page said.

He did just that. Page sent a letter to Governor Roy Cooper's office to ask for support and help with logistics.

"We are prepared to move whenever we can get some protocols set," Page said.

Even though this body armor is out of date, it's an extra layer of needed protection.

"Kevlar is Kevlar, if I had the opportunity to put something on versus not having it, I would rather have it on," Page said.

That's why Page is pushing for it to happen now.

"And the time is of the essence," Page said. "People are dying every day in Ukraine. We don't know how long this war is going to go on but every piece of body armor that we can send -- think of how many lives it could save."

A small donation Page hopes will make a big impact.