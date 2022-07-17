Ukranian sculpture bought just before war arrives in Gastonia

Woman is surprised to receive special delivery by artist whose village is destroyed in Russian attack.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia resident, Barbara Parlier, ordered a wooden caduceus on Etsy, as a special gift for her son, a veterinarian.

While she thought the handmade sculpture was the perfect find, she ordered it a week before Russian forces invaded eastern Ukraine. Then, during the first week in March, Parlier said she received an email from the artist who was located just outside of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Nick Guzenko, owner of Wood Soul Carving, explained to Parlier that Russia was trying to invade his country.

Guzenko added, "Your package will continue moving as soon as post office will have the possibility to do it."

The sculptor said, he, along with his wife, and their 2 year old, left their home a week before it was hit by a Russian missile.

In the meantime, Parlier understood that she would probably not get the package delivered.

Parlier said, "I was amazed that I continued to hear from him. And he was so conscientious and persistent in regards to completing the work order."

When Guzenko was able to return to his village several weeks after the initial attack, he learned that his artwork, which was stored in a separate building, survived.

Guzenko said, "I'm very glad that the building of the workshop was fully okay."

Parlier received the caduceus four and a half months after placing her order.

She said, "When I get upset over small things on a day-to-day basis, I need to remember that there are bigger things happening in the world. And not to be upset over the small stuff."

She said about Guzenko, "He's just absolutely amazing. Strong work ethic and perseverance. It was very heartwarming."

After giving it to her son, Parlier said, "When I told him the story, he said: Mom, you should order two."

Guzenko said he loves what he does, which is why he continues to fulfill orders.

He said, "All these sculptures give positive emotions to other people. And if you give positive emotions to other people, these emotions also come back to you, maybe."

Guzenko said he loves Ukraine and believes everything will be okay, eventually.

He said, "The whole world is with Ukraine."

He said the way to help his family is to look at his sculptures and to leave a positive Google review if satisfied with a purchase.

