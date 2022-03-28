SC Ukrainians rally at State House for more sanctions for Russian invasion

Among those to gather was a Russian native who said he wants the war to stop.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dozens gathered at the State House Sunday in support of Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues.

For hours, they waved the Ukrainian flag and held signs against the war.

Behind the sea of yellow and blue was a somber reminder of the war's impact on the nation with shoes laid out to represent the children who have died.

Victoria Onufrik was among the group. She said she moved to the U.S. from Ukraine with her mother years ago and, like others protesting, still has family in the area.

"I want people to understand that this is a real thing. We have family, children, grandparents, mothers, brothers, sisters all at home back in our country and they are trying to stay alive," Onufrik said. "Homes are being destroyed. Towns are beings destroyed. Cities are being destroyed. It's awful to watch."

Alexander Gasparian stood in solidarity with them. He was born in Russia.

"I know that they will be struggling from this sanctions," Gasparian said, "but, on the other hand, I think that sanctions are the right thing to convince people that something is going wrong, that they need to do something. That only they can do something, not somebody from abroad."

Vasyl Babych organized the event with his wife. They have family in Ukraine and are hoping to see more sanctions to help.

"Senators, governors, mayors, do more," Babych said. "Act faster."

It's something Onufrik is hoping for too.