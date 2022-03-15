Ukrainian mother making Charlotte home amid war

“I said thank you God that you saved us and those friends that called me so I escaped from Ukraine earlier.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The war against Ukraine has forced millions of people out of their homes, and out of their country. Many have escaped to neighboring countries in Europe like Poland while some have made their way to the United States.

Olena Tokareva, a Ukrainian native who works in the travel industry said she took to the warnings and headed to Montenegro ahead of the war.

Tokareva traveled with her daughter Mya to the U.S. on March 1st on a tourist visa.

“European countries are really pulling the heavy weight there," said Kateryna Panova, also a Ukraine native and friend who is hosting Tokavera’s family. She plans to host others.

Meanwhile, she has loved ones back in Ukraine.

“My own father, he decided to stay in Kyiv. He is in harm’s way but that was his decision. Of course, I would rather he be out of the country,” said Panova.

Panova is also an immigration activist. She called this is a humanitarian crisis adding that those who want to come to the U.S. face several barriers.

"The United States government is sending mixed messages, like, by denying visas to Ukrainians or denying entry on planes because they don’t have vaccination records on them.”

Panova created a website to connect hosts here from the U.S. with families back in Ukraine who have tourist visas and are able to come to the states. She is overjoyed by the level of support. Nearly, 100 local families are making their homes available to refugees in need.

“My daughter gave up her room for Mya and she is just thrilled to have a new friend here,” said Panova.

Meanwhile, Tokareva and her daughter adjust to their new life in Charlotte. Mya is celebrating her fifth birthday in the queen city and thanks to her classmates’ generosity, she has a pretty dress to wear.

"Today, she will wear this beautiful dress and it is something similar to what she would have worn in Ukraine,” said Tokareva.

Grateful for shelter in a time of war but hopeful she can return to her country someday.

"I really believe in the victory of Ukraine and I will get a chance to come back home."