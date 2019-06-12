WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video above was published September 23.

The United States is considering sending several thousand more troops to the Middle East to help counter aggression by Iran, a Pentagon official told senators on Thursday during a testimony, news outlets reported.

There have been reports of growing violence in Iran, as well as its government's interference in other countries around the region, including Iraq and Syria. When asked about the Iranian threat, the Pentagon’s top policy adviser told senators that Defense Secretary Mark Esper intends to make changes to the number of troops in the Mideast.

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a public gathering at the city of Yazd, some 410 miles (680 kilometers) southeast of the capital Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Iran has discovered a new oil field in the country's south with over 50 billion barrels of crude oil, Rouhani said Sunday, a find that could boost the country's proven reserves by a third as it struggles to sell energy abroad over U.S. sanctions. (Office of the Iranian Presidency via AP)

AP

However, John Rood, the undersecretary of defense for policy, also said in his testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee that Esper has “not made any decision.”

Other officials say that between 5,000 and 7,000 troops could be sent to the region, but no final moves have been made, according to Fox News, CNN and others.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, center, walks Gen. Scott Miller, right, chief of the U.S.-led coalition in Afghanistan, at the U.S. military headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

AP

In response to a Wall Street Journal report before the hearing held Thursday, Defense Department Press Secretary Alyssa Farah tweeted that Esper told Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. James Inhofe that the U.S. is not considering sending 14,000 additional troops to the Middle East.

RELATED: Iran ‘rioters’ shot and killed amid protests, state TV says

RELATED: Pompeo talks policy, not impeachment, at U of L speech

RELATED: Refugees celebrate their first Thanksgiving in Dallas

RELATED: Vice President Pence makes surprise Iraq trip to reassure Kurdish allies, greet US troops