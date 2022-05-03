Capitol Police: Officer suspended after accidentally firing weapon in Cannon House Office building

The officer will remain suspended pending the outcome of an investigation by the Capitol Police's Office of Professional Responsibility.

WASHINGTON — A Capitol Police officer has been suspended after accidentally firing a weapon in the Cannon House Office Building Tuesday morning, according to the department in a statement sent to WUSA9.

The incident happened right before 8:30 a.m. inside the breakroom of the Cannon Office Building.

Officials say the Capitol Police's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is investigating the incident.

The officer will remain suspended pending the outcome of the investigation by OPR.

The identity of the officer who fired the weapon has not been released.

No injuries were reported at this time.

