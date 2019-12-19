One day after impeaching President Donald Trump, the Democratic-led House is expected to overwhelmingly pass one of his signature priorities. A bill implementing terms of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is expected to pass Thursday with bipartisan support.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her colleagues won key concessions from an administration anxious to pass the trade deal before next year’s election season makes that task more difficult.

The agreement is projected to have only a modest impact on the economy. But it gives lawmakers from both parties the chance to support an agreement that is attractive to farmers, ranchers and business owners.

The International Trade Commission projects USMCA will boost the economy by $68 billion and add 176,000 jobs within six years, according to the Associated Press.

The automotive industry would be one of the biggest beneficiaries, but the commission reportedly also found the deal will increase the cost of cars and pickups. That could lead to lower demand, resulting in an estimated 1,500 lost jobs.

The USMCA replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement, something Trump railed against during his campaign.