WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will go before the American people and a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night to deliver his third State of the Union address.

The speech comes less than 24 hours before the Senate is expected to vote to acquit the president in his impeachment trial.

Following Trump's address, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar will deliver the Democratic response.

Our VERIFY researchers will be fact-checking the claims and statements from both in real-time once the speech begins.

Refresh this story throughout the night to see updates on what our team has VERIFIED.

The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, as it is prepared for President Donald Trump to give his State of the Union address Tuesday night. . (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

AP