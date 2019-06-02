Speaking before the American people and members of Congress in the Capitol, President Donald Trump will give his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Our VERIFY researchers are fact-checking his claims and statements.

Follow along below in real-time:

"All Americans can be proud that we have more women in the workforce than ever before."

Verified.

The number of women in the workforce is at its highest in recorded history, according to data from a Department of Labor report. Starting in the 1948 to the present, the report compares the number of total women in the labor force and separately shows the percentage of women in the workforce compared to men. Today’s total number shows 74,432,000 women, which equals 46.8 percent of the workforce.

Source: Department of Labor.

— Jason Puckett

"The United States is now the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world."

Verified.

The U.S. has been the top producer of natural gas since 2009 when it surpassed Russia, according to the Energy Information Administration. A report released last year by the independent energy statistics agency said the U.S. produced more crude oil than Saudi Arabia and Russia in 2018 to become the world’s top producer.

Source: Energy Information Administration

— Lindsay Maizland