KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) - Video shows a brawl that broke out between parents and fans of two North Carolina girls softball teams at a Tennessee park.



The Kingsport Times-News reports the fight happened Saturday in Kingsport during a 12-and-under tournament sponsored by USA Softball.





Todd McLemore with Kingsport's Parks and Recreation Department says a verbal confrontation between two sets of spectators escalated into a chaotic brawl after someone got pushed.



A video from Facebook user Bryan Sayers shows more than a half-dozen fans tackling each other to the ground amid a flurry of punches and kicks.



No injuries were reported, and no one was arrested, but both teams - the East Wilkes Cardinals and the Blue Ridge Explosion - were disqualified from the tournament.

