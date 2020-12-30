The clip has been viewed millions of times on social media.

ELYRIA, Ohio — WARNING: The embedded video below contains uncensored swearing and racial slurs. Viewer discretion is advised.

A video of a recent confrontation at an Elyria convenience store is making the rounds on social media, spawning several memes in the process.

The clip, posted to Twitter on Christmas Eve, shows multiple people in line at the Circle K on East Broad Street. Two men start arguing, with one calling the other the "n-word" multiple times while appearing to be intoxicated.

At first, the recipient of the taunts kept his composure, but eventually tells the man to "beat it." When this request was ignored, the customer smacked the other man in the head with a can of Twisted Tea before wrestling him to the ground and punching him. It appears from the video that no one in the store broke up the fight.

Police were not called to the scene, but law enforcement officials did confirm the authenticity of the incident to 3News. While no charges have been filed at this time, local prosecutors are looking into the case.

Although the origin of the footage is mostly unknown, it has been shared and viewed millions of times on social media. It has also led to various opinions and reactions, the vast majority calling out the man's racist language.

“So where are you from?”



“Elyria”



“Oh I’ve never heard of it”



“You ever see the Twisted Tea video?” — Scott (@scottlilly5) December 25, 2020