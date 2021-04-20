Gummy vitamins recalled for metal mesh

A popular brand of gummy vitamins has been recalled because of reports they may contain metal mesh.
The Food and Drug Administration said Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is recalling several varieties of its Vitafusion gummy vitamin products after receiving two reports from consumers. The company says it is not aware of any illness or injury due to the contamination.
Ingesting a metallic material could lead to damage of the digestive tract, the company said.
The recalled products were sent to stores and to e-commerce retailers. Their specific UPC, lot codes and expiration dates include:
Vitafusion MultiVites 150ct
- UPC: 0-27917-01919-2
- Lot Code: WA03044959
- Expiration: 4/22
Vitafusion Fiber Well 220ct
- UPC: 0-27917-01984-0
- Lot Codes and expiration:
- WA03087520, 11/22
- WA02487524, 9/22
- WA03086273, 11/22
Vitafusion Fiber Well 90ct
- UPC: 0-27917-01890-4
- Lot Codes and expiration:
- WA02187020, 8/22
- WA03086671, 11/22
- WA03087521, 11/22
Vitafusion Melatonin 140ct
- UPC: 0-27917-02671-8
- Lot Codes and expiration:
- WA03076990, 11/22
- WA03077852, 11/22
- WA02608988, 9/22
Vitafusion Melatonin 44ct
- UPC: 0-27917-28011-0
- Lot Code: WA03076270
- Expiration: 11/22
Vitafusion SleepWell 250ct
- UPC: 0-27917-02524-7
- Lot Code: WA03077414
- Expiration: 11/22
Vitafusion Kids Melatonin 50ct
- UPC: 0-27917-00170-8
- Lot Code: WA03076268
- Expiration: 11/22
These recalled products were manufactured between October 29 and November 3, 2020. They were distributed between November 13, 2020 and April 9, 2021.
Consumers are urged to stop using these immediately and to contact Church & Dwight Co. for a full refund. Before throwing it out, call 1 (800) 981-4710 Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET.