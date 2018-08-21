Twitter was not having Madonna's so-called tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards Monday.
Before presenting the award for video of the year, the singer shared a story about how Franklin "changed the course" of her life -- and social media users dragged her for how much it focused on herself as opposed to the late Queen of Soul.
Here are the best reactions:
"Of course Madonna manages to make this Aretha Franklin tribute about her," one Twitter user said.
"Is this about Aretha or Madonna," another wrote.
"This does not sound like a tribute to me," another said.
"does Madonna know Madonna didn’t die," another tweeted.
