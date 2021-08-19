TIMELINE: Breaking down how the D.C. bomb threat played out

WCNC Charlotte looks at the chain of events in D.C. where a Cleveland County, North Carolina man made a threat near the Library of Congress

WASHINGTON — For much of the day on Thursday, Aug. 19, the United States Capitol Police (USCP) worked to take a man from North Carolina into custody who reportedly made a bomb threat outside of the Library of Congress. That man, 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry, was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff.

Roseberry was confirmed as a Grover resident by deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office during a news briefing. His home was being searched for any trace of explosives, but deputies said nothing viable was found.

WCNC Charlotte has compiled a timeline of what happened. Included in this timeline are related links to coverage, social media posts, and live streams.

Note: All times are in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

7 a.m. EDT

Before he parked his truck in front of the Library of Congress, Roseberry starts a live stream from the driver's seat. WCNC Charlotte's sister station WUSA-TV in Washington reports he held multiple streams, ranting about topics ranging from the state of the nation's coinage to the treatment of Afghans by Americans. In his streams, Roseberry pushes many conspiracy theories claiming Pres. Joe Biden was unlawfully elected. Much of his anger is directed at the president, and he promised to stand down if Biden left office.

Roseberry also expressed ire against the U.S. healthcare system. He says his wife has cancer on her face and had recently been denied treatment by their insurance provider. He also claimed he was denied "cell therapy shots" and claimed the doctor responsible for administering them turned him down. Further, he said his own mother also died of cancer.

What motivated Floyd Ray Roseberry to drive from North Carolina to threaten to blow up the Library of Congress today? In hours of streams, he pointed to the "Big Lie," demanded Biden & Democrats step down and complained about his insurance coverage. @wusa9 https://t.co/tppgw26Pl4 — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) August 19, 2021

9:15 a.m. EDT

USCP reports in a news release a black pickup truck driven by Roseberry parks onto the sidewalk in front of the LIbrary of Congress near First Street S.E. and Independence Avenue. He reportedly tells a USCP officer he had a bomb, and the officer reports something that looks like a detonator was seen in Roseberry's hand.

USCP evacuated nearby buildings, including Library buildings and the Cannon Office Building. USCP notes both chambers of Congress were on recess, but there were still some people working in the buildings at the time.

NOW: The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.



Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/LMBYBTJn4t — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

12:25 p.m. EDT

NBC News reports police start talking with Roseberry by using a dry-erase board. USCP said they used a robot to give him a cell phone, but he refused to communicate with them that way.

2 law enforcement officials say the man in the truck is communicating with law enforcement on the scene by writing on a dry erase board that he had in the vehicle.



Bomb techs from FBI and ATF have responded as well as negotiators from the FBI. https://t.co/DulMFhHeB3 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 19, 2021

12:51 p.m. EDT

WCNC Charlotte reporter Brandon Goldner arrives in the Grover, North Carolina neighborhood where Roseberry lives. He tweets out a video of the scene where several deputy cars are lined along the side of the road and into the home's driveway.

Cleveland County deputies are investigating whether the man involved in the DC bomb threat outside the Library of Congress may be from Grover. Deputies told me I had to move to a staging area, but I got this video as I pulled out. More: @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/wwYuF6V42l — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) August 19, 2021

Deputies told Goldner he needed to move to a staging area away from the neighborhood.

2:10 p.m. EDT

Eric Flack, a reporter with WUSA, reported that USCP revealed after the threat was over that Roseberry hosted live streams on his personal Facebook profile. Flack notes the FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security were also questioning his wife.

🚨CONFIRMED🚨 Deputy Chief Philip Todd of the Cleveland County, NC Sheriffs Office confirms the man seen live-streaming on Facebook is man being investigated for sitting in a truck full of explosives outside US Capitol, Floyd Ray Roseberry. FBI, Homeland questioning wife @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/87wG9XuzxX — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) August 19, 2021

2:20 p.m. EDT

Roseberry gets out of the truck on his own accord per USCP. He is taken into custody safely.

3:30 p.m.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and the FBI hold a news briefing in Grover, near Roseberry's home. The investigation was ongoing still at the time as investigators searched for possible explosive devices at his home.

Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman & FBI Special Agent in Charge Bobby Wells are holding a news conference now. They said they’re looking for any potential explosive devices on the property, and they don’t believe there’s any danger to the community. pic.twitter.com/I6bRst7zzX — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) August 19, 2021

They believed the neighborhood was safe and noted law enforcement officers were still at the house to make sure that was still the case.

During the conference, WCNC Charlotte learned from the FBI that Roseberry had no prior criminal record at the federal level. However, the sheriff's office revealed Roseberry was known to deputies with a fairly limited history. In the late 1980s, he was charged with larceny over $200 and driving without a license. Probation for both charges was granted, but in 1993 he was convicted of resisting a public officer.

4:47 p.m. EDT

USCP clears evacuation of the Cannon Building. NBC News reports USCP searched Roseberry's truck and found no viable explosive devices.

Two law enforcement officials say a search of Floyd Roseberry’s pickup did not turn up any viable explosive devices, @PeteWilliamsNBC and @jonathan4ny report. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) August 19, 2021

6:21 p.m. EDT

USCP clears the scene near the Library of Congress.

We have cleared the scene near the Library of Congress. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

What's next in the investigation

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to both USCP and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office throughout the day. As of 7 p.m. on Aug. 19, no further updates from either agency were planned for the day.