LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Las Vegas Police released body camera footage Monday of a high-speed gun battle between officers and two suspects that became so intense, one officer fired his weapon through the windshield of his own cruiser.

The chase happened last Wednesday after police were dispatched to an attempted murder scene where someone had been shot multiple times. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said two men were seen taking off in an SUV.

About two hours after that, officers spotted the suspects and the chase began. The body cam footage shows one pursuing officer with one hand on the wheel while he uses his other hand to radio back to dispatch.

During the chase, the suspects fired several shots at the officers. LVMPD said 34 shots were fired by the suspects, with some rounds hitting the police cars. Officers fired 32 shots in return.

At one point, the officer can be seen taking his gun out and shooting through the windshield at the suspects.

The suspects eventually crashed their SUV into the side of a building. Officers got out of their cars and kept firing as the suspects tried to get away.

Police said Fidel Miranda, 23, was killed. Rene Nunez, 30, was taken into custody with a gunshot wound.

The incident is being reviewed to make sure the officers followed use of force procedures.

