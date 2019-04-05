JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An aircraft with 137 passengers went off the runway and into the St. Johns River near the NAS Jax airport Friday night. 

Twenty-one people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Everyone else was treated at the scene, according to NAS Jax. 

The passenger airplane was a Boeing 737-800 from Miami Air. 

According to the FAA, it was a DOD contracted flight, not a commercial flight. The flight originated from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba , with the destination being NAS Jax. 

FAA says of 21 individuals transported to the hospital, there are only two minor injuries.

The mayor sent a tweet about the incident asking for prayers and saying the President Donald Trump has called and offered support.

