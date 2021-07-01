x
White House press secretary condemns mob at US Capitol; doesn't mention Trump

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the statement was the position of The White House, but did not mention President Trump by name during her remarks.
Credit: AP
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

At a press briefing that lasted less than two minutes on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany released a statement condemning the actions of a violent mob of Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

McEnany said the statement was the position of The White House, but she did not mention President Donald Trump by name at all during her remarks.

"Those who violently besieged our capitol are the opposite of everything this administration stands for," McEnany said. She said the violent rioters undermined the thousands who came to Washington, DC to peaceably assemble.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Credit: AP
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany departs after delivering a statement at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)