One of the best stories this offseason is linebacker Shaquem Griffin overcoming the adversity of having only one hand and getting drafted into NFL. But the Seattle Seahawks didn’t select Griffin for a public relations stunt or some feel-good headlines. They drafted him to be a playmaker on defense.

It now seems the Seahawks are getting what they paid for.

During Monday’s training camp practice, Griffin continued to turn heads when he intercepted quarterback Russell Wilson. Not veteran backup Austin Davis, not seventh-round rookie Alex McGough, but Wilson.

Wilson, who is notoriously careful with the football, has the third-best touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history.

Although it is only practice, the Seahawks should be impressed with Griffin’s blistering speed against one of the top tier quarterbacks in the league. With plenty of roster turnover this offseason, it’s more than encouraging to see the younger players stepping up to fill the holes in the Legion of Boom.

As for Griffin, to say he’s hungry to prove himself might just be the understatement of the summer.

