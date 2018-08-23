Jackson, MS — A dashcam captured shocking video of a vehicle losing control an flipping into traffic.

The incident happened Thursday morning in Pearl at Airport Road and Interstate 20, according to the Pearl Police Dept. A Chevrolet Camaro crossed the median and struck another vehicle and a school bus. The bus had not picked up any students.

A mother and her child in the other vehicle were transported for evaluation, Pearl police said. The driver was charged with not having auto insurance. Other charges may be forthcoming.

This is a developing story.

