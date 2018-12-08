If you've been on social media in the past 24 hours, you may have stumbled across the hilarious woman who's become known as Missy Elliott's "Funky White Sister."

The self-titled singer's recent rendition of Elliott's "Work It" has hit viral fame (with over 6.8 million views) thanks to her hilarious cover of the 2002 hit.

But who is the "Funky White Sister," you ask?

Here are five things to know about our new fave cover artist:

Her real name is Mary Halsey

Born Mary Halsey, she is originally from Le Roy, New York, but currently resides in West Warwick, Rhode Island, and works at a nursing home, according to her Facebook page.

Her viral cover, which she originally posted two weeks ago, was filmed at what appears to be a barbecue at Goddard Park in East Greenwich, Rhode Island.

During the cover, Halsey does not shy away from adding her own flair and singing even the explicit lyrics.

(Warning: Video contains NSFW language)

She got Missy Elliot's approval

The original "Work It" singer shouted out her "funky white sister" on her Instagram Wednesday by sharing the viral video along with a supportive message.

"wait I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER... Yo sis done made the elephant sound too," Elliott wrote. "she straight up killed “Work it” with the yea yea yea at the beginning & the sound effects & all"

This isn't her only song

Halsey doesn't limit her skills to just one song. She's also performed hits like "My Humps" by the Black Eyed Peas. Last year, she performed her cover of this dance hit at Warwick Mall in Rhode Island.

Other artists in her repertoire? Jason Mraz, Bob Marley and Bob Dylan. Some covers even include some harmonica skills!

That horn she's holding is a shofar

You may have noticed an interesting prop Halsey is holding in her viral video. No, not her microphone, her shofar. A shofar is an ancient, trumpet-like instrument made typically from a ram's horn. Once used in religious ceremonies and battle, now the horns are primarily heard during the Jewish high holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

You can watch Halsey use the shofar here.

Fans have been campaigning to get her on "Ellen"

With more than 13,000 people following her on Facebook, Halsey has amassed quite a few fans – so it comes as no surprise that they want the singer to get the recognition she deserves, and that means getting her on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Friends and fans of the singer have sent DeGeneres Halsey's video in hopes of getting her on the show.

So, Ellen, your move!

