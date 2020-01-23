CANBERRA, ACT — Australian officials say a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker has crashed while battling blazes in the Snowy Monaro region of southern New South Wales state.

Officials did not initially say how many people were on board.

Also Thursday, Canberra Airport closed because of nearby wildfires, and residents south of Australia's capital were told to seek shelter.

