WUHAN, Hubei — Here's what's new in the outbreak linked to an emerging virus in China.

The number of confirmed cases rose to more than 1,280. Forty-one have died, all in China.

Wuhan, the city where the outbreak started, has halted all outbound flights, trains, buses and ferries. Now, 12 other cities have followed suit. That puts a combined population of more than 36 million under lockdown.

Additional cases cropped up outside China.

Australia announced its first case and France two cases, the disease's first appearance in Europe.

The U.S. has its second case, a Chicago woman in her 60s who returned from China on Jan. 13.

Employees work to prevent a new coronavirus at Suseo Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. China broadened its unprecedented, open-ended lockdowns to encompass around 25 million people Friday to try to contain a deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds, though the measures' potential for success is uncertain. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

AP