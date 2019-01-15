Sen. Elizabeth Ann Warren

Born: June 22, 1949

Birthplace: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Age on Inauguration Day: 71

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: elizabethwarren.com

Education: University of Houston (Bachelor's degree in speech pathology); Rutgers University Law School (Juris Doctor)

Professions: Special education teacher; lawyer; law professor; bankruptcy analyst

Public office: Elected to U.S. Senate from Massachusetts in 2012. Re-elected in 2018.

Personal: Married Jim Warren in 1968, and the couple had two children before divorcing in 1978. Married Bruce Mann in 1980.

Life and career

  • Is proposing a wealth tax on Americans with more than $50 million in assets.Those over that amount would be taxed two percent while those with a net worth over $1 billion would be taxed 3 percent. 
  • Worked as a waitress at 13 years old at her aunt’s restaurant to help her family cover medical bills after her father's heart attack.
  • Attended George Washington University on a debate scholarship. Left to marry Jim Warren before finishing her degree at University of Houston.
  • Became an expert on bankruptcy law after getting degree from Rutgers.
  • Authored books on why Americans, particularly the middle class, go bankrupt.
  • Helped form the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under former President Barack Obama.
  • Defeated Sen. Scott Brown in 2012 to become the first woman elected to U.S. Senate from Massachusetts.
  • Criticized for sharing family stories of having Native American bloodlines. She released results of a DNA test in 2018 showing evidence of Native American ancestry dating back six to 10 generations.

Sources: Ballotpedia  Biography.comBritannica.comCongress.govMotleyFool