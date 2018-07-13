The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

21-22-39-59-68, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 2

The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled over to $340 million, one of the game's highest in history.

It would be the 10th-highest Mega Millions payout of all-time and would match the 27th-highest jackpot of all American-played lotteries.

The cash option for Friday's drawing would be $204 million.

It's been a banner year so far for major Mega Millions jackpots with two already exceeding any payout since a $536 million was won by a Seattle man on July 8, 2016.

This year, 20-year-old Shane Missler of Port Richey won a $451 million prize on Jan. 5, while Richard Wahl of Vernon, N.J., won $533 million on March 30.

The highest jackpot ever in the game: On March 30, 2012, Mega Millions produced a $656 million jackpot, split three ways.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play.

Players may pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers - five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25. Or just ask for a Quick Pick. The drawing takes place at 11 p.m. ET.

