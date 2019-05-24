The world's smallest McDonald's is now open for business and its customers have been buzzing about the new location.

The "McHive" was unveiled this week in Sweden as part of a partnership with the creative agency NordDDB.

On the outside it looks like a pretty realistic McDonald's, even featuring a drive-thru, patio and the company's iconic golden arches. But on the inside, the tiny "building" features space for thousands of bees.

The McHive was created as a tribute to the fast food chain's restaurants in Sweden who have added beehives to their rooftops, in an effort to help save the bee population.

"More franchisees around the country are joining the cause and have also started replacing the grass around their restaurants with flowers and plants that are important for the wellbeing of wild bees," NordDDB said.

The McHive was sold at auction on World Bee Day for $10,000 with all proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House charities, according to PEOPLE.