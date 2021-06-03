Major Christopher Warnagiris of Woodbridge is stationed at Quantico.

WASHINGTON — Major Christopher Warnagiris, the first active-duty service member arrested in connection to the Capitol riots, was indicted by a grand jury on nine charges, including assaulting an officer, in DC District Court Thursday.

According to court documents and security camera footage, Warnagiris violently entered the Capitol after pushing through a line of police officers guarding the East Rotunda doors around 2:25 p.m. Once inside, prosecutors say the 40-year-old Woodbridge man positioned himself in the corner of the doorway, using his body to keep the door open and pull others inside.

When a U.S. Capitol Police officer tried to pull the doors shut, Warnagiris allegedly refused and continued pushing it open. Warnagiris can be seen pushing the officer in an effort to maintain his position in the open door.

Here are the 9 charges against Warnagiris:

Civil disorder Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building Act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

A Marine Corps spokesperson confirmed his active duty status, and sent this statement following his arrest:

“The Marine Corps is clear on this: there is no place for racial hatred or extremism in the Marine Corps," wrote Marine Corps spokesman, Major J. A. Hernandez. "Our strength is derived from the individual excellence of every Marine regardless of background. Bigotry and racial extremism run contrary to our core values. Participation with hate or extremist groups of any kind is directly contradictory to the core values of honor, courage, and commitment that we stand for as Marines and isn't tolerated by the Marine Corps. We are proud of the fact that Marines come from every race, creed, cultural background and walk of life. We expect every Marine to treat their fellow Marines with dignity and respect. Those who can't value the contributions of others, regardless of background, are destructive to our culture, our warfighting ability, and have no place in our ranks.”

Military records show Warnagiris deployed to the Middle East at least four times between September 2004 and December 2012. He served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and among his later missions, engaged in joint maritime security operations alongside the French Navy in Djibouti.

At the time of his arrest, Warnagiris was a member of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Staff Training Program in Quantico. He ascended to the rank of field artillery officer in September 2013, a role that oversees the use of rocket and missile fire during training and combat. Warnagiris has held the rank ever since.